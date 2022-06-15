Adam Miller Ready to Showcase Talent in First Healthy Season With Tigers

It’s no secret the Tigers retaining Adam Miller to this LSU squad sets up head coach Matt McMahon tremendously heading into the 2022-23 season. Despite missing his first season in Baton Rouge due to a torn ACL, Miller has shown flashes of greatness during his basketball journey.

Dating back to high school as a coveted recruit out of Illinois, Miller’s explosive, electric playstyle routinely had fans out of their seats. In his lone year at Illinois with the Fighting Illini, Miller played significant minutes for a talented group, averaging 8.3 points per game, but what really stood out was his ability to push the tempo and knock down the three-ball.

Adam Miller shoots a deep three-pointer in a regular season matchup for the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Now healthy again and ready to suit up for Coach McMahon’s Tigers, Miller has the chance to be special in this system. Playing an up-tempo style and getting out to run the fastbreak is what McMahon specializes in. Pair that with Miller running the floor and the Tigers have a recipe for success.

McMahon spoke highly of Miller at a recent Coaches Caravan, praising the drive he has in wanting to be the best player on the floor at all times.

“I love Adam Miller. I know everyone is excited about his talent. But I’ve really enjoyed finding out what he’s all about,” McMahon said. “He’s very smart, has a high basketball IQ. He’s competitive, really goal-driven to be the best player he can be.”

Miller had a myriad of options when he entered the transfer portal in late March, ultimately trimming his list to both LSU and TCU as his finalists. Some teams were skeptical on how Miller would return from a torn ACL, but both the Tigers and Horned Frogs believed in his ability to shake back.

Adam Miller takes a charge against the Wisconsin Badgers during his freshman campaign with Illinois.

Electing to stay in Baton Rouge and develop his game under Coach McMahon, Miller is one of three players to return to LSU after all that went down with Will Wade at the end of last season.

Believing in the vision McMahon has for this program and where he feels he can take his game in a competitive SEC is what drew Miller back to the Tigers.

Miller has the chance to be special this season in an offense that fits his game like a glove. With an abundance of shot makers on this roster and guys who love to get physical defensively, Miller could be the glue that holds the Tigers together in their first season of the McMahon era.