Skip to main content

Angel Reese Earns Fifth SEC Player of the Week Honor, Breaks Another Record

Reese continues her dominance this season, earns SEC POTW after breaking Sylvia Fowles' double-double record.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the conference leading fifth time this season, Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday, this time after two more double-doubles to make it 20 straight and break Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record.

Reese has led LSU to a 20-0 record as LSU is one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the country. The Tigers will return to the court next Monday when they host Tennessee at 6 p.m. for a whiteout game in the PMAC.

In LSU’s 79-76 win over Arkansas on Thursday, Reese had 30 points and 19 rebounds. She put up 14 points and 14 rebounds Monday at Alabama to set the LSU record with her 20th double-double in a row.

Reese currently leads the SEC in both scoring (23.7 ppg) and rebounding (15.5 rpg). She is in a land of her own as she averaged nearly five more points than anyone in the league and nearly six more rebounds than the next closest player in the SEC. Her scoring averaged ranks fifth in the country and rebounding ranks second.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

She has scored at least 20 points in 17 games and has reached 30 points three times. On the rebounding front, she has at least 15 boards in 12 games.

LSU Tigers

USATSI_16619312
Football

Final Look: Every Move LSU Made in the Transfer Portal

By Zack Nagy
JJ Harrell
Football

Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU Following Successful Visits

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19369982 (1)
Football

5-Star LSU Target Ellis Robinson IV Sets Commitment Date

By Zack Nagy
Angel Reese
Basketball

LSU's Angel Reese Looks to Make History Against Alabama

By Zack Nagy
Montgomery (JUCO)
Football

Top JUCO WR Marquis Montgomery Includes LSU in Final Five

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19815348
Basketball

Offensive Production Plagues LSU in 77-56 Loss to No. 9 Tennessee

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19791560
Basketball

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19713208
Football

LSU Hosting Key Visitors, Add Another Early Enrollee

By Zack Nagy