In Just Three Games, LSU's Cam Thomas Proving to Be Elite Level Scorer

Cam Thomas had no jitters in his first home game for the LSU Tigers on Monday. The freshman five-star recruit out of Oak Hill Academy, the same school that has produced elite products like Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo, knows what it takes to win at the highest level.

After dropping 20+ points in each of his first three games as a member of the Tigers, what Thomas said after the win over Southeastern was profound.

"No butterflies for me because I'm pretty much built for this," Thomas said.

With LSU off to a 2-1 start this season, Thomas has displayed every way imaginable in which to score the ball, a gift that when watching him, looks just so effortless. Whether its the three ball, driving at the rim or tough, turnaround mid-range jumpers, Thomas can do it all.

But what makes him a true scoring savant to watch on the floor is his ability to adapt when a particular aspect of his offensive arsenal isn't working. Against Saint Louis and Southeastern, Thomas struggled out of the gate with his three-point shot, so what did he do?

Thomas attacked the rim, got those 10-12 foot jumpers to fall before moving back to the outside and getting hot from beyond the arc. The result, games of 25, 27 and 21 points while shooting 49% from the field, 44% from three-point range and 87% from the free throw line.

"You can't be one dimensional because if one part of your game's not working, you've gotta do other things," Thomas said. "Especially me being a scorer, I have to score for us to win and compete."

The early success is something he contributes to his hard work in the gym and also playing with veteran teammates who are getting him the ball.

"Playing with older guys is an advantage, playing with Javonte Smart, Darius Days and Trendon Watford, they look for me and give me easy shots," Thomas said. "I feel like that's been a big part of my early success."

Coach Will Wade is impressed with many areas of Thomas but the one that sticks out to him most is just how detail oriented he is. That's something that Wade has always respected about his players and said he's never coached a freshman whose routine is as focused as Thomas.

"We have a quiz before every game and I asked him about his matchup, asked him to give me one strength," Wade said. "We had three strengths on the scouting report and he knew all three of them. He's just so laser focused and locked in on every detail that goes into the game. He has a discipline to everything that he does and it's very impressive.

"It's prepared him for this moment and have success. He's about as mature and ready as a freshman I've ever coached for the big stage."

Three games in and Thomas is just scratching the surface of how good he can one day be. As Wade mentioned, he's a laser focused talent with high expectations for himself and this LSU team.

A lot of that has to do with his routine but Thomas mentioned his teammates and the chemistry they've been able to build on and off the court which has helped with his transition to the college game.

"Our chemistry is great, we all like each other, we all hang out and everybody's always with one another," Thomas said. "Our chemistry is coming along real great and should help us this season."