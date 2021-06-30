What the Return of Darius Days Means for LSU Basketball on the Floor

With Tuesday’s news of Darius Days returning to Death Valley for his senior campaign, Coach Will Wade and his staff are putting themselves in perfect position to compete in a loaded SEC this upcoming season.

Days, a key piece to LSU’s success a season ago, chose to test NBA waters without signing with an agent in order to keep his collegiate eligibility. Days ultimately decided that coming back to LSU and sharpening his skillset is what will help him once he reaches the next level.

"I love Louisiana. I love the people. It's going to be a fun ride," Days said on The Jordy Culotta Show, adding that he looks forward to his "last ride" with Wade.

Days started 28 of LSU's 29 games last season, guiding the Tigers to the SEC tournament final for the first time since 1993 while also earning a victory in the first-round of the NCAA tournament. He averaged 11.6 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. Days shot at an efficient clip going 51.9% from the field and shot 40% from three-point range.

"I'm the last one left with all the guys I came in with and we're looking for a title. We're trying to win a title this year," Days said. "I heard about some of the games in practice over the summer so I'm very excited about the new guys and some of the returning guys. I'm excited about this season."

Adding Days to an already stacked LSU roster including transfers Adam Miller, Tari Eason and Xavier Pinson puts the Tigers in tremendous positon to compete for an SEC title this upcoming season.

Days’ game compliments the lead guards of this team beautifully. A forward that can shoot at a high clip while also being an absolute monster in the paint gives the Tigers a versatile starter who knows his role.

After leading the team in rebounding a season ago, Tiger faithful know how well he can bully inside, but what Days is looking to improve on most this season will be putting the ball on the floor and gaining a better handle.

Days has the opportunity to grow as a playmaker during his senior campaign. A well-known sniper from deep, Days now has the chance to expand his game in ways he never could have imagined. As a playmaker, Days will be able to distribute the ball confidently to this talent rich roster Wade has put together through the transfer portal.

Looking forward to being the veteran presence in the locker room, Days’ leadership will be on full display to NBA scouts.

“I’m just going to bring more leadership and lead by example,” said Days. “I’m just going to do what I do and play hard. Just looking to get the job done and take care of business.”

What Days does on the basketball court doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet however. His incredible motor and hustle play a huge part in the Tigers success whether it is diving for loose balls or helping his teammates during rough stretches.Throughout his tenure in Death Valley, Days has always been the glue guy within each LSU roster he has been a part of.

“He’s a huge part of what we do. He’s one of the guys we’ve got that really affects the game on both ends,” Wade said during LSU’s run to an NCAA tournament bid in March. “He’s the one guy we’ve got that really dives on the floor, makes some hustle plays, goes for loose balls.”

With Days back for the Tigers, Wade and his staff have aligned a roster capable of competing at the highest level not just in the conference but in the country. As this group begins gaining chemistry together this summer, the expectations will be high for the purple and gold heading into the 2021-22 season.