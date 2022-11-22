Skip to main content

Flau'jae Johnson Earns Second Straight SEC Freshman of the Week

Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game, showing immediate dominance.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week.

Through five college games, Johnson has scored in double figures each game and she put up a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.

“I’m a freshman,” Johnson said Sunday, “but a lot of people are looking for me to do great things and I want to challenge myself to do great things.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game through the early part of this season. She has helped LSU score 100+ points in all of its first five games as the Tigers are averaging 108.8 points per game as a team. LSU is headed to the Bimini, Bahamas Tuesday for the Goombay Splash where it will face George Mason and UAB.

Johnson came to LSU as a McDonald’s All-American and the MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic. ESPN tabbed her as the No. 26 player in the country coming out of Sprayberry High School in Savannah, Georgia.

“We were looking for talent,” Coach Kim Mulkey said Sunday when asked what she saw when recruiting Johnson. “We are trying to move up the ladder in the SEC. When we are recruiting, we’re looking for kids who are familiar with the SEC and kids that want to play in the SEC. We knew we needed to get talent in. Johnson is the first McDonald’s All-American athlete that I signed at LSU, which was big for us.”

LSU Tigers

USATSI_19243096
Football

Brian Kelly Talks Accountability, Year One in the SEC

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19072496 (2)
Football

LSU Defensive Coordinator Matt House Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18457438 (2)
Baseball

LSU Baseball: Tommy White Ready For New Chapter, Talks Transfer Decision

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19069081
Football

LSU RB Armoni Goodwin Out For Season, Backfield Depth Takes Hit

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17827935
Basketball

Kim Mulkey, Tigers Improve to 5-0 With 100-45 Win Over NSU

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18216860
Football

LSU Gains Commitment From 2024 4-Star CB Wallace Foster

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19471601
Football

Three Observations From LSU's Victory Over UAB

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19471576
Football

Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers Catapult Tigers to 41-10 Victory Over UAB

By Zack Nagy