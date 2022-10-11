Former LSU Star Javonte Smart Signs with New Orleans Pelicans

Former LSU standout Javonte Smart has inked a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Baton Rouge native, who took the city by storm while playing for Scotlandville High School, comes back to Louisiana as he looks to establish his NBA career.

Smart, standing at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, appeared in 17 games with Milwaukee and Miami during the 2021-22 season, averaging 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Undrafted in 2021, the former Tiger played three seasons at LSU where he averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 93 games.

In his time in the G-League during his rookie season, Smart averaged 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

After a shaky 2022 Las Vegas Summer League performance, the Miami Heat waived Smart, clearing the way for his former teammate Darius Days to sign a training camp deal.

In the July showcase, Smart averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in Las Vegas, but shot 31.3% from the field and 18.5% from 3-point range, unable to get into a rhythm offensively.

Days averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in three games with the San Antonio Spurs, earning a roster spot for training camp with the Heat. After going undrafted in June’s NBA Draft, Days proved to teams he is more than capable of competing at the next level.

Shooting 55.6% from the field and hitting on 37.5% of his shots from beyond the 3-point arc in Summer League, he ultimately became hot on the two-way market before signing a deal with the Heat.

Smart now returns home with a chance to earn a roster spot with the New Orleans Pelicans.