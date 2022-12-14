Instant Analysis: LSU Handles Business in 67-57 Victory Over NC Central

The Tigers’ hot start to the regular season continued after a 67-57 victory over North Carolina Central on Tuesday. Despite a rollercoaster second half, Matt McMahon and LSU (9-1) ultimately pulled off a crucial victory.

It was the Derek Fountain game. A dominant showing from start to finish, Fountain showcased his two-way ability through all 40 minutes. As efficient as they come on the defensive end, it was his shot altering traits that propelled the Tigers on that side of the floor.

Here are the quick hits from Tuesday night in the PMAC:

Derek Fountain Shines

Fountain ended the first half with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field with eight rebounds. After getting it done through the first 20 minutes, he carried his success into the second half, ending the night with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

After being inserted into the starting lineup last game, it’s proven to be an effective move by coach Matt McMahon as Fountain continues to elevate this team to new heights. Despite playing an inferior opponent, the Mississippi State transfer showcased his two-way game in a big way on Tuesday.

Look for Fountain to continue his success on both sides of the floor. The catalyst to the Tigers’ defensive success, he’s made an impact rather quickly for this program, showing no signs of slowing down.

Ineffectiveness From Three-Point Range

It was an ugly showing for the Tigers from three-point land. Just 2-of-12 from deep in the first half, their woes continued into the final 20 minutes, going 4-of-25 for the game. A team that simply cannot live or die by the triple, it’ll take improvement in that area to succeed come conference play.

A piece that stood out for this program was their inside presence. Certainly Derek Fountain shined bright, but KJ Williams once again proved why he’s been the best player for the Tigers through their first few games.

Williams catapulted LSU to much needed second chance buckets while using his body to finish inside. His sheer size and strength remain too much to handle for non-conference opponents. Again, the real work starts later this month with an SEC slate.

For Adam Miller, Tuesday’s victory over NC Central will be one he forgets rather quickly. With 1 point on 0-for-10 shooting and 0-for-8 from three-point range, it was a tough showing for the gifted scorer.

NC Central’s Shotmaking

Led by Justin Wright and Brendan Medley-Bacon, the two elite shotmakers got it done for the Eagles on Tuesday. Wright’s ability to hit contested buckets became a problem from the jump for LSU, consistently hitting timely shots.

Wright finished the night with 14 points on 6-for-14 shooting and 4 rebounds. His partner in crime, Medley-Bacon, ended the game with 10 points on 5 of-6 shooting.

Medley-Bacon proved to be a bucket-getter all night. Despite the two showing out on Tuesday in the PMAC, LSU’s defensive adjustments shined bright with McMahon allowing Fountain to switch onto defenders all second half.