Instant Analysis: Matt McMahon Era Underway, Tigers Defeat Kansas City 74-63

The Matt McMahon era is officially underway for the Tigers after they defeated Kansas City Wednesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly center 74-63. It wasn’t the prettiest showing for McMahon’s group, but this squad is a work in progress and he’s hinted at that on a few occasions.

For much of the night, it was the Adam Miller show. The second-year Tiger, who officially made his LSU debut after missing the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, showcased what made him such a coveted player before coming to LSU.

Here are a few takeaways from the Tigers’ season opener:

Adam Miller is That Dude

Out of high school, Miller was a blue-chip prospect before taking his talent to Illinois for his first season. Tearing his ACL before even suiting up for the Tigers a season ago, LSU fans have been waiting for his debut, and boy did they get that Wednesday night in the PMAC.

Miller finished the night with 18 points. It was his elite shooting and ability to get to the rim that stole the show. Though his scoring ability is a given, it was the way he also got others involved that makes him such a complete player.

Against Kansas City, he put it all together, showing Tiger fans the player they’ll have this season. It’s a small sample size, but Miller is already the go-to guy for McMahon and his group.

Defense Needs Work

This program is a work in progress. Rome wasn’t built in a day and McMahon has reiterated that on numerous occasions. Against the Kangaroos, it was evident the defensive intensity of LSU must improve before conference play begins.

Whether it be giving up offensive rebounds to an inferior opponent or simply getting beat off the dribble and not recovering quickly, there’s work that must be done on that end of the floor.

A bright spot for LSU was KJ Williams. With a couple of blocks and utilizing his size, Williams has all the makings of being the anchor defensively for this unit. Electing to run a smaller lineup with Jalen Reed handling some inside duties, it resulted in LSU being beat on the glass for much of the night, but the Tigers have the bodies to improve in that area.

Gifted Guards

Yes, Adam Miller stole the show for this group Wednesday night, but it was the overall play of this backcourt that shined brightest. With Mwani Wilkinson, Trae Hannibal and Juice Hill getting in on the action, not to mention Justice Williams contributing, this unit showcased the depth we’ve been waiting to see.

Wilkinson put on display his two-way game to start the game off. Getting a quick steal and capping it off with a three-ball, he had three triples of his own in the first half. As the season goes on, it’ll be interesting to monitor his development.

For Williams, he showed the work he put in this offseason. With his game looking much more polished, extremely smooth with the ball in his hands, it was an efficient night for the second-year Tiger.

Turnover Issues

Turnovers continued holding the Tigers back from blowing this game out of proportion. With the chance to make it a double-digit game, back-to-back turnovers allowed the Kangaroos to stay in this one when hovering around the five-minute mark.

With this program continuing to gain continuity, it’ll take time to get on the same page in an in-game situation. Miller looked the most comfortable with the ball in his hands Wednesday night, but it’ll take a complete effort from the guards to improve turnovers as the season goes on.