Kim Mulkey and LSU Add Commitment From 2023 Five-Star Aalyah Del Rosario

You can never count out Kim Mulkey when it comes to recruiting. LSU’s decision-maker is already going deep into her bag of tricks after gaining another commitment, this time from 2023 5-star center Aalyah Del Rosario.

Del Rosario became the second Top 10 player in the 2023 class to commit to the Tigers, joining the No. 1 player in the class, Mikaylah Williams.

Mulkey and the Tigers are on a hot streak on the trail, landing a pledge from Del Rosario’s high school teammate, Angelica Velez, earlier this fall as well.

Velez, the No. 36 player in the 2023 class, was a key prospect on campus for a visit in September alongside Del Rosario where it became clear the tandem wanted to continue excelling together at the next level.

READ MORE: SEC Media Day - Mulkey Talks Offseason, Coaching Hires

The Tigers had shown significant interest in Velez over the last few months, and after being accompanied by both Williams and Del Rosario in Death Valley in September for a visit, Mulkey and company did the unthinkable by landing three of the Top 40 players in the 2023 class.

The Tigers have their trio of the future with Del Rosario, Velez and Williams. Williams, the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, was in town for the Tigers to help recruiting efforts last month which ultimately paid off.

A 6-foot-1 combo guard out of Parkway High School, Williams averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. In a thrilling 5A state championship game this spring, Williams led Parkway to the title in her junior campaign.

READ MORE: Kim Mulkey Opens Up On Excitment For This Year

For Del Rosario, the 6-foot-5 post player adds a key component to the Tigers for the foreseeable future. Providing Mulkey with a young big down low gives LSU a boost in the right direction.

After building through the transfer portal for the last two seasons, Mulkey has now gone deep into her bag of tricks to secure three of the top players in the 2023 class after Del Rosario’s announcement on Tuesday.