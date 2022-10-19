SEC Media Day: Kim Mulkey Talks Offseason, Coaching Hires

SEC Media Days kicked off on Tuesday with Kim Mulkey taking the podium to address the upcoming 2022-23 season. Attacking the transfer portal, Mulkey reeled in a number of the top players on the market, and this program is in attack mode coming into the season.

She was accompanied by senior Alexis Morris and Missouri transfer LaDazhia Williams in Birmingham, Ala. where the trio hit on a number of key subjects about where this program is headed.

Here are a few takeaways from Tuesday:

Alexis Morris Taking Over Leadership Role

Morris is no secret to college basketball. She’s been around the scene for quite some time now on her long journey, but this year is different. Morris has already developed a significant relationship with Mulkey during their time together at Baylor, but now, she’s the voice in the locker room for the Lady Tigers.

Morris provides the Tigers with significant versatility. The ability to play all three perimeter positions for LSU, Mulkey detailed her role going forward.

“I think Alexis can play all three perimeter positions for us… She knows me better than anybody in that locker room,” Mulkey said. “We expect her to be our leader.”

Look for Morris to be the heartbeat for the Tigers this season. Returning a select number of players, it’ll be her job to slow down this squad both on and off the court.

Angel Reese is the Real Deal

The 6-foot-3 Maryland transfer was a force for the Terrapins throughout their 2021-22 season. Averaging 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, Reese’s inside presence is exactly what the Tigers need heading into next season.

A five-star recruit out of high school, Reese exceeded expectations once at the college level, becoming the first Maryland player to average a double-double since 1975. Her elite footwork paired with incredible size down low is what will give LSU the push they need in the paint.

“I’ve coached some really great ones but I don’t think I’ve seen one attack the boards like [Angel],” Mulkey said on Tuesday.

Mulkey has praised Reese and what she brings to the Tigers. On Tuesday, it was nothing but positivity surrounding her gifted inside presence. Reese is prepared to take on a major role for LSU this season.

Offseason Hires

In April, Mulkey added to her coaching staff a bit more. She hired both Bob Starkey and Gary Redus II as assistant coaches for her squad. The two are much more than just assistants for the Lady Tigers. They’re the heartbeat of this team.

Mulkey had nothing but positive things to say of the two, but one statement stood out from the rest: “I didn’t just hit a home run, I hit a grand slam.”

We’ve sat in on one of Mulkey’s practices this season, and one thing is certain, the intensity of this team is a major takeaway. Yes, that’s mainly due to Mulkey’s consistent energy, but Redus plays a key part in it as well.

Listening to Redus talk to his players, while developing close relationships, it was clear the impact he already has on this team and Mulkey reiterated that on Tuesday during her SEC Media Day interview.