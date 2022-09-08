Kim Mulkey Pushing for 2023's Top Post Player, Using Social Media Tactic

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are putting their foot on the gas in order to secure the nation’s No. 1 post player in the 2023 class, Aalyah Del Rosario. LSU made the Top 4 for Del Rosario, which also includes South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Mulkey and her Tigers are taking a page out of LSU football’s recruiting book. Starting the social media hashtag trend #ADR2BTR, this program is making a push for the nation’s top uncommitted big.

Del Rosario, a Top 10 prospect in the 2023 cycle, would boost this LSU recruiting class even higher after the Tigers have also gained a commitment from the No. 1 player in the cycle, Mikaylah Williams.

Williams, a 6-foot-1 combo guard out of Parkway High School, averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. In a thrilling 5A state championship game this spring, Williams led Parkway to the title in her junior campaign.

For Mulkey to pair Del Rosario and Williams side-by-side for the foreseeable future would put the Lady Tigers in incredible position to compete for a championship long term.

This recruiting department is going deep into their bag of tricks, even getting LSU legend Seimone Augustus in on the social media trend.

This new era of LSU Women’s Basketball has started off on the right track under Mulkey and is only getting stronger. After reeling in the top 2022 transfer portal class paired with a dynamic recruiting class, the future is bright.

Look for this program to continue pushing for Del Rosario as the fall recruiting period continues.