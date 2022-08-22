Kim Mulkey's Next Weapon, Mikaylah Williams, Dominating the Summer

Kim Mulkey is already looking towards the future of this LSU basketball program. As the Hall of Fame head coach continues to raise the LSU Women’s Basketball program standard, she added an integral piece this summer, landing the consensus No. 1 player in the 2023 class, Mikaylah Williams.

Yes, the No. 1 player in the country. A 6-foot-1 combo guard out of Parkway High School, Williams averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. In a thrilling 5A state championship game this spring, Williams led Parkway to the title in her junior campaign.

Williams released a final five list that included LSU, Duke, Baylor, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, but Mulkey ultimately secured the Louisiana product, keeping her home.

Related: A Look Into Kim Mulkey's Transfer Portal Class

The superstar has been lighting it up this summer while playing for the USA’s FIBA U17 squad while traveling across the country for showcase events. Of the events she’s participated in, her performance at the Under Armour Next Elite 24 Camp stood out most.

Williams proved her No. 1 ranking to be true, hitting the game-winning shot to lift her team to victory. The Tigers have a superstar in the making with Williams heading to Baton Rouge next summer.

Related: Mulkey's 2022 Recruiting Class, Who Can Step Up to Make Immediate Impact

For Mulkey to land a player of Williams’ caliber again shows the new standard of LSU Women’s Basketball.

The meteoric rise of the Lady Tigers has been something special since Mulkey has taken over the program. An eye-opening year one under this new staff proved this group was on the rise, but this 2022 offseason has confirmed this program is here for the long haul.