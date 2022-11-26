Kim Mulkey, Tigers Take Down UAB 99-64, Extend Win Streak to Seven Games

BIMINI, Bahamas — Jasmine Carson, Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese recorded double-doubles as No. 12 LSU closed out its trip to the Bahamas on Saturday with a 99-64 win over UAB at Gateway Christian Academy, claiming the Goombay Splash Bimini Division Championship.

“I know everybody that loves LSU would be proud of this basketball team,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “They represented the university in a first-class manner here and got a trophy.”

Carson recorded the first double-double of her career as she scored 12 points and had a career-high 12 rebounds. Reese led the team with 25 points and had 10 rebounds in her seventh straight double-double in seven games as a Tiger. Johnson, the two-time defending SEC Freshman of the Week, posted her second double-double in three games with 19 points and a career-high 13 boards.

“To have three kids play and have a double-double, I don’t know that I’ve had that happen much in my career in coaching,” Mulkey said. “We really emphasized giving UAB just one shot. A lot of their rebounds were going to come off long and I thought Flau’jae and Jasmine Carson, those kids had big-time rebounds and we got out and ran.”

LSU will fly back to Baton Rouge on Sunday and the 7-0 Tigers will be back in the PMAC on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. CT when they take on the Southeastern Lions.

Alexis Morris scored a season high 19 points as she found success after half time with 13 points in the last two quarters. Sa’Myah Smith was the fifth Tiger to score in double figures as she added 11 in Sunday’s win, also hauling in 7 rebounds.

“We had to defend the three-ball and get post touches and we did,” Mulkey said.

The Blazers were led by Denim Deshields and Desiree Ware with 14 and 12 points, respectively. UAB entered the game averaging 10.8 three-pointers made per game, but the Tigers limited the Blazers to just 4 makes from downtown.

Reese opened up the game with six straight unanswered points to take a 6-0 lead through the first two minutes. UAB responded with a pair of threes to make it 13-10 LSU, this was the smallest lead of the game for the Tigers. A 12-4 Tiger run extended the LSU lead as Reese tallied 12 points through seven minutes of play. LSU shot 77-percent from the field and led the Blazers by 10 after the first quarter, 27-17.

The Blazers could not stop Reese as she dominated the post and added five more points in the first two minutes of the 2nd quarter. A 14-2 run through the middle of the quarter gave LSU a 21-point lead with three minutes to play before the half. Morris ended the half on a made free throw as she was fouled on her first three of the game. The Tigers headed into the half with a 48-29 lead.

In the first half LSU’s guards were swallowing rebounds as Carson had a career-high 8 rebounds in the opening half alone and Johnson grabbed 9, one shy of her career-high. Reese led the team with 17 points as she went 80-percent from the field before the half.

LSU started the second half hot, going on a 7-0 run in the first 1:05 of the third quarter as Morris hit a pull-up bank shot followed by a three and then found Reese on the fast break for a lay-in to force a quick UAB timeout. Carson secured the first double-double of her career as Reese found her wide open on a fast break with three minutes to go in the third quarter. Johnson gained the second double-double of her career in the third quarter as LSU entered the last quarter with a 77-45 lead.

Morris scored 8 more points as the Tigers held strong and extended their lead through the last quarter. The Tigers were just one point short of the century mark in what would have been the teams’ sixth 100 point game of the season.

LSU shot an impressive 43 field goals as they went 62-percent from the field compared to UAB’s 36-percent. Both teams were held to just 4 three pointers. The Tigers out-rebounded the Blazers 54-21, 40 of LSU’s rebounds came off the defensive glass.