Mulkey Excited for 2022 Recruiting Class, Who Can Step Up as Freshmen

Yes, Kim Mulkey attacked the transfer portal significantly, reeling in a number of former five-star recruits to Baton Rouge, but the impact she had in the 2022 recruiting class is also important to note.

Reloading through the portal can only get you so far from a chemistry and continuity standpoint, which had Mulkey and her staff hit the 2022 high school class just as hard as the transfer portal.

With a top-20 class, headlined by four-star guard Flau’Jae Johnson, this group has the chance to build something special in the PMAC.

Here is a look at the signings Mulkey made and who has the chance to lead this squad in the future:

Flau’Jae Johnson - Guard - Marietta, GA.

The four-star guard out of Georgia is the highest rated recruit in Mulkey’s 2022 class, taking her senior year by storm. At 5-foot-10, Johnson possesses great size at the guard position, using it to her advantage in the paint.

The Jordan Brand Classic MVP isn’t just a hooper. Signed to Jay-Z’s label, the hip-hop star succeeds off the floor as well, labeled as a viral sensation throughout her final two years in high school.

Johnson will thrive with NIL at LSU, totaling over 1 million followers across her social media platforms.

“Flau'jae is a guard who can play any perimeter position at a high level,” Mulkey said. “She handles the ball exceptionally well and she couples that with great court vision as well as having the ability to shoot the three. She has a tremendous work ethic and will be a great guard for us. Flaujae has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball and we can’t wait to get her on the court inside the PMAC.”

Alisa Williams - Guard - Little Elm, TX.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Williams is as versatile as anyone in the 2022 class. The ability to bring the ball up the floor while also back one down in the post, she can do it all on the floor for the Tigers this season.

An unranked prospect, Williams has flown under the radar for much of her career in high school, but Mulkey and this staff fully believe they can develop her into one of the country’s elite playmakers.

“Alisa is a big guard who is a left-handed shooter with great size and versatility,” Mulkey said. “One of the most impressive things about Alisa is her basketball IQ. That alone will allow her to be successful. Her basketball IQ coupled with her skills just means that she has a great upside with a tall ceiling for success.”

Sa’Myah Smith - Guard - Desoto, TX.

It’s clear Mulkey is a fan of her big guards. With Smith standing at 6-foot-2 and the ability to put the ball on the floor to create for herself, she adds another critical dimension to the Lady Tigers this season.

The four-star recruit was on a tear her senior year, putting up averages of 13 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks a night. Leading her high school to the Class 6A championship, Smith put the state on notice, with a number of programs trying to lure her out of her commitment to Mulkey and the Tigers.



This LSU staff is extremely hopeful Smith has the chance to be up next for this program, speaking highly of her once officially signed to the Tigers.

“Sa’Myah is a faceup 4 player who has the ability to extend her game to the perimeter,” Mulkey said. “She is one of the top players in the state of Texas and I have been watching her since she was in eighth grade. We have built our relationship over the years and think she can develop into a great player.”

Izzy Besselman - Forward - Baton Rouge, LA.

Besselman elected to stay home and play for the Tigers as a preferred walk-on. The First-Team All-State selection led Episcopal High School to the state championship game in a loss to Newman where she put up 27 points and 5 blocks.

Flying under the radar for much of her career after playing for a smaller school, Mulkey dipped into the Baton Rouge pool to land one of her first Louisiana products.

Besselman will be a developmental player for the Lady Tigers as she looks to earn a scholarship in her time with LSU. Proving her ability to do it all in high school, her growth with Mulkey’s staff will be something to monitor.