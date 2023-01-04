Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kentucky

Pregame

LSU will look to go with their routine starting lineup ahead of Kentucky:

G: Cam Hayes

G: Justice Hill

G: Adam Miller

F: Derek Fountain

F: KJ Williams

Tigers Chasing Another Statement Victory

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers are fresh off of a monstrous SEC victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, but the show goes on as the Bayou Bengals will take on Kentucky Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

Hitting the road for another test against the Wildcats, the Tigers have the chance to make a statement against another fiery opponent in an electric atmosphere in Lexington.

Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Kentucky

Players to Know

Cason Wallace : The freshman guard has been electrifying for the Wildcats this season. A true two-way player, Wallace has the ability to turn defense into offense in the blink of an eye.

Averaging 13 points, 4 assists and 2.5 steals per game, the impact Wallace has made on this program already is significant. For the Tigers, they must monitor the youngster on every possession. A player who plays the passing lanes well with quick hands, while also having the ability to get downhill and get a bucket in the blink of an eye offensively, he’ll be at the top of LSU’s scouting report.

Oscar Tshiebwe : A menace on the court, Tshiebwe is about as forceful as they come in college basketball. He can alter shots at the rim on defense while getting it done offensively at ease. Providing second chance buckets due to his elite rebounding ability while using his sheer strength to back down players in the post, Tshiebwe will be notable on Tuesday.

Averaging 16.5 points and 13.5 rebounds a night, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them when it comes to slowing down one of the top players in all of college basketball. LSU doesn’t attain much size inside, making it that much more of a challenge against a player of Tshiebwe’s caliber.