Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Texas Tech

First Half

Score Update: Texas Tech 8, LSU 7 - 16:00

Tigers are making it a point to get the ball inside early as KJ Williams and Derek Fountain get easy baskets in the paint. Three possessions later it opens up the perimeter for an Adam Miller three. Texas Tech continues to have their way offensively, leading at the first media break.

Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor drops in a layup and the Red Raiders get the first points of the afternoon here in the PMAC.

Pregame

LSU's Starting Lineup

G: Adam Miller

G: Justice Williams



G: Cam Hayes

F: Derek Fountain

F: KJ Williams

LSU guard Justice "Juice" Hill will be available for today's matchup against the Red Raiders. After being away from the team due to personal reasons, the starting guard is back with the program.

Opposing Players to Know

Kevin Obanor : Obanor transferred to Texas Tech with something to prove. An elite bucket getter who can score the ball from all three levels, he’s about as challenging as they come in the Big 12. Squaring off against an LSU squad without a defensive identity and it immediately draws for a difficult matchup for Matt McMahon’s squad.

Obanor averages 15 points and six rebounds a night on 50% from the field, getting his buckets in an efficient manner. Look for Derek Fountain to be on Obanor tonight, the Red Raiders’ go-to guy when in need of a scoring boost. The ability to get second chance buckets and have his presence felt inside could give LSU problems in the PMAC.

De’Vion Harmon : Harmon, another player the Red Raiders added via the transfer portal, controls the pace for this squad. A true point guard, he has the ability to score the ball when needed but acts as an even better facilitator when he chooses to. An elite recruit out of high school, Harmon is beginning to live up to the name with Texas Tech, his third destination.

Harmon averages 11 points and 3.5 assists a night on 45% from the field. A player who struggles from three-point range (22%), the Tigers will need to keep him on the perimeter and halt any inside chances the creative point guard is capable of finishing inside.