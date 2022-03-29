Report: LSU Guard Adam Miller Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Adam Miller's LSU career will end before it ever began. The sophomore guard officially entered the NCAA transfer portal according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Miller has been very involved with the program over the last several months, despite the fact that he suffered a torn ACL right before the season. The injury to Miller completely changed the trajectory of the Tigers season and now the program will have to find a replacement for a player who would've been the Tigers leading scorer next season.

While at Illinois as a true freshman in 2020, Miller averaged 8.3 points per game in a complementary role with the program.

Guards Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson as well as forwards Shareef O'Neal and Jerrell Colbert all announced their departures in the last week but three have said they would keep the Tigers as a potential option. It'll be a tough sell to any player to come aboard what is likely going to be a rough season or two in Baton Rouge from a punishment stand point from the NCAA.

Coach Matt McMahon will have a very difficult time rebuilding this roster and has his work cut off for him with now five players entering the portal and four more recruits backing off their pledges to the program.

"We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here," McMahon said. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."