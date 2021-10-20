News: LSU Guard Adam Miller Suffers Season Ending Leg Injury

LSU basketball will be missing a key piece to its 2021-22 team. Transfer guard Adam Miller will miss his first season in Baton Rouge with a leg injury suffered in practice.

Miller went to social media on Wednesday afternoon and confirmed he had suffered a leg injury but the extent was not known at the time. The Jordy Culotta Show later reported the LSU guard had suffered a torn ACL.

The injury to Miller is just one of many LSU had to deal with during the preseason. Will Wade spoke with the media a few weeks back and said the team was trying to get a few guys healthy so the team could really see what this group looked like.

As for Miller, he was set to be a primary scoring threat for Wade and the Tigers in the backcourt, joining Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson, sophomore Eric Gaines and freshmen Brandon Murray and Justice Williams. The loss of Miller in this group, a pure scorer who was just starting to add other playmaking elements to his game, is a significant blow to the Tigers' depth.

"Adam Miller is somebody who can make shots and he's developing into a solid playmaker. He's somebody that makes shots that can score at a high level," Wade said. "Brandon Murray, our fans are going to love him. He is a pitbull. We're running five on five offense at 7 o'clock in the morning and he's cutting like we're in overtime of the National Championship game. Everything he does, he does it extremely hard and he does it the right way. He is absolutely tenacious and so we're excited about those guys in the backcourt."

While at Illinois as a true freshman in 2020, Miller averaged 8.3 points per game in a complementary role with the program. He transferred to Wade and LSU with the understanding he'd be competing for more of an offensive role with the Tigers this season.

LSU was recently picked to finish sixth in the SEC in the preseason media poll, with forward Darius Days coming as the lone member of the SEC preseason All-Second Team. The Tigers are scheduled to head Thibodaux on Saturday for an exhibition game against Nicholls at 1 p.m.