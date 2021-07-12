LSU Basketball's Adam Miller Returns to Baton Rouge a Gold Medal Winner

Adam Miller has spent the last few weeks representing the United States and LSU in the U19 World Cup team and over the weekend he helped guide the U.S. to a gold medal win over France. The U.S. team defeated France 83-81 in the final game to capture the gold as Miller finished with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

The LSU sophomore transfer figures to be one of the most improved players in the country now that he'll see a significant role with the purple and gold. A pure scorer with great defensive instincts, Miller is coming off a winning season at Illinois where he was a key role player, averaging 8.3 points a contest.

Miller will make up a backcourt that will also include Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson, sophomore Eric Gaines and freshman Brandon Murray. Dating back to his high school days, Miller averaged 27.4 points as a senior and 29 points per game as a junior in high school so he knows how to put the ball in the basket.

With LSU having to replace the core of its offense, Miller can come in and be one of the scoring threats for the program. What the two transfers in Miller and Pinson will really bring to the group is leadership.

"Somebody like Adam Miller we look to for some major leadership, he's been a part of a winning program, been a part of a winning team," Wade said. "He's got some really good leadership qualities so that's something we looked at from a leadership standpoint. Pinson is the same way, he's been through the SEC battles and somebody that has some SEC experience."

On a team that features future stars like Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Chet Holmgren, it was encouraging to watch Miller leave his mark on the Team USA experience and now he'll look to do the same at LSU.