LSU Basketball Adds Center Yohan Traore to Program's 2022 Class

Will Wade and LSU continue to build for the future, picking up a commitment from Arizona center Yohan Traore on Sunday afternoon.

Traore gives LSU another centerpiece to its 2022 class, joining forwards Julian Phillips and Devin Ree. An extremely mobile center at 6-foot-10, Traore has really progressed into one of the best centers in this class since last summer, when he broke out at the Adidas 3SSB event.

During that event, he put up averages of 25 points and 14 rebounds, showing off a productive jump shot and really proving to be an up and rising talent. He told SI All American after the event he felt his game had taken off and he's only continued his strong play during his senior season.

“I feel like my game has grown so much already,” Traore said. “Just the physical part of it mostly. The game over here is very physical, and I’ve gotten a lot stronger. My confidence is really high now too.”

He picked up offers from UCLA, Gonzaga, Texas, Tennessee and Michigan but chose Wade and the Tigers, helping build an exciting future in Baton Rouge. The future of this roster looks mighty promising with Adam Miller set to return next season as well as potentially Williams, Eric Gaines, Brandon Murray, Alex Fudge, Mwani Wilkinson and even Efton Reid.

“We’re going to be here for a while,” Wade said. “We’re just getting started. We’re going to have some of this junk behind us. We’re building and it’s just going to get better. We’re going to keep giving ourselves cracks and eventually we’ll get the right formula and knock it down. I believe that. I want everybody to believe that.”