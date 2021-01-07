LSU Basketball Picks Up Commitment from San Jose State Transfer Seneca Knight

On the heels of its second SEC win of the season, LSU picked up some good news on the recruiting trail when San Jose State transfer Seneca Knight announced his commitment to the purple and gold.

Knight, a 6-foot-7 guard out of Lafayette, played three seasons for the Spartans where he started in 51 games and averaged 11.5 points and 1.8 assists during his career. As a sophomore, Knight averaged a career-high 17.1 points per game and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48% from the field.

He joins Jerrell Colbert, Brandon Murray and Bradley Ezewiro as part of the 2021 recruiting class, all three of whom have signed with the Tigers. With guards Javonte Smart, Charles Manning and Cam Thomas highly likely to move on to the NBA after this season, adding Knight to the mix of Jalen Cook, Eric Gaines and Murray stabilizes the departure of those veteran pieces from this year's team.

As a savvy, three-year college veteran, Knight will be able to come in and provide solid minutes as a bench contributor and older, experienced voice in the locker room. His length as a guard should translate well on the defensive side of the ball.

Knight played his high school ball at Northside High, where he scored over 1,000 points and was an All-Acadiana and All-State first-teamer his senior season.