Matt McMahon Hires Memphis’ Cody Toppert to LSU Basketball Staff

Matt McMahon continues looking to revamp this LSU program since accepting the LSU gig just a few short days ago, this time locking in former Memphis assistant coach Cody Toppert onto his staff according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Adding Toppert to his staff gives rich recruiting ties to the south as well as a coach who knows how to develop players to the next level.

Having experience coaching within the Phoenix Suns organization in 2018-19, Toppert provides this program with someone who knows the ins and outs of the NBA.

McMahon understands the desire of being at such a prestigious university like LSU. With former colleagues and others wanting to join this new era of LSU basketball, it’s no surprise he’s already adding to his staff after accepting the job less than a week ago.

"Everybody wants to come to LSU. As I said, it's one of the great places in all of college sports. I'm going to put together the best staff, not necessarily because of the name on where the front of their jersey was," McMahon said. "I'm going to get transformative people on my staff who are going to impact our young people."

Finding coaches who share the same vision as him on the recruiting trail, Toppert gives McMahon a big piece in that category. Helping Memphis secure blue-chip recruits consistently ranging from Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates this year to Boogie Ellis and others a few years back, Toppert’s recruiting expertise will surely help revamp this Tigers roster.

McMahon has always been able to find gems during the recruiting process but with LSU expected to compete for highly touted prospects, Toppert is a major addition here.

Investing in the program and getting staff members who see the vision McMahon had for this program, it’s clear he feels Toppert meets the criteria.

“I'm going to have great people in our organization who are going to invest in our players and help them maximize their opportunities here at LSU," McMahon said. "To get a world-class education, to play in the best league in America, and to compete at the very highest level."

Bringing this program back to the LSU standard won’t happen overnight, but as McMahon continues getting his coaching staff in check, the trajectory of this program can only go up.

"We've developed pros in the NBA, the G-League, the Euroleague for many years, and we're going to recruit the very best here at LSU."