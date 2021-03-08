LSU Basketball Earns Three All-SEC Players from USA Today, Cam Thomas Newcomer of the Year

LSU's Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford were named to the All-SEC first-team while guard Javonte Smart was named to the second-team in a vote conducted by USA Today.

The freshman Thomas was also named the SEC's Newcomer of the Year after averaging a conference high 23 points per game during his lone season in Baton Rouge.

Watford proved to be a force in the paint and on the boards during his sophomore season with the Tigers. He averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in his second season, both of which ranked in the top 10 in the SEC.

Smart was among the conference leaders in field goal percentage (48%) en route to averaging a career high 15.8 points per game on 43% shooting from three-point range, also a career high.

"It’s exciting, he’s had his best year and hopefully he gets everything he wants out of this year when it’s over but he’s had his best season. That’s what you want, you want somebody to come to your program, to grow and get better and he’s done that every year," Wade said of Smart. "I think he’s the best point guard in the league but he’s certainly one of them if not the best. We’re certainly going to need him to play well for us down the stretch.”

With the postseason now right around the corner, LSU will need all three to play their best ball of the season, starting with Friday night's SEC tournament game between either Ole Miss or South Carolina.

Here's a full list of first and second teams as well as other accolades voted on:

First Team

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Scotty Pippen, Jr., Vanderbilt

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Trendon Watford, LSU

Second Team

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

Javonte Smart, LSU

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Justin Smith, Arkansas

Honorable Mention (at least 4 votes)

Tre Mann, Florida; Tolu Smith, Mississippi State; John Petty, Jr., Alabama; Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

Coach of the Year – Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year – Herbert Jones, Alabama

Newcomer of the Year – Cameron Thomas, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year – Herbert Jones, Alabama