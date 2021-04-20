LSU Basketball Lands Commitment from Cincinnati Transfer Tari Eason

LSU has been looking for veteran transfer players to immediately contribute to the 2021 team and on Tuesday Will Wade and company landed another potential game changer. Cincinnati transfer forward Tari Eason announced on social media that he'd be committing to the LSU program.

An AAC All-Freshman team selection, Eason averaged 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds a contest in his first season with Cincinnati but really showed to have a knack on the defensive end of the floor. In 23 appearances last season, he averaged 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals a contest as well as his 6-foot-8 frame should greatly help LSU improve its half court defense next season.

He joins Missouri scoring combo guard Xavier Pinson as the second transfer the Tigers have landed in the 2022 class. With the recent losses of Aundre Hyatt and Jalen Cook, two of LSU's elite defenders a year ago, Eason should be a solid replacement to both of those losses.

In the last two weeks LSU has lost its entire starting five from the Round of 32 team but is also set to welcome forward Alex Fudge, centers Jerrell Colbert and Bradley Ezewiro as well as transfer guard Seneca Knight to the roster

"We're being very careful and very organized with who we're looking at in the portal. We're not trying to cast a huge net, we've got a formula, a grade sheet on who's gonna fit and really trying to hone in on those guys that come from winning programs," Wade said on the Jordy Culotta Show. "We've got some really good guys in the program, they just basically played behind four All-SEC guys so they couldn't do as much this season. But we've got very talented players and we need to supplement it with experience."