LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Will LSU Basketball Be Among Next Programs to Receive NOA from NCAA?

Glen West

It's a glaring problem that has hovered over the LSU basketball program for well over a year and according to Sports Illustrated national writer Pat Forde, the chickens might be coming home to roost. 

The NCAA issued a warning to all programs cautioning to avoid any semblance of recruiting during the "dead period" enacted by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. In Forde's report, Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan revealed that there is strong evidence that recruiting has continued.

“We are mindful of the circumstances and challenges on campus,” Duncan said. “But at the same time, we’re obligated to keep the infractions process moving.”

Also in the report, Duncan revealed that investigations are still ongoing for a "small number" of men's basketball programs that are expected to be slapped with NOA's (Notice of Allegations). While those investigations could take weeks to be finalized, LSU is expected to be one of those remaining schools along with Arizona, Louisville and Alabama.

“We will keep the cases moving,” Duncan said, while remaining respectful of the pandemic-related hardships universities are facing."

The Tigers have been in the NCAA cross-hairs for over a year after numerous reports about wire tapped phone conversations between LSU coach Will Wade and middleman Christian Dawkins, eventually led to Wade's suspension at the end of the 2019 season. 

Those tapes are reportedly going to be played in an upcoming HBO documentary titled "The Scheme," which Forde was able to get an advanced copy of.

"The audio—some of which was not entered into federal court and has never been heard before—will provide pertinent, first-hand information for NCAA investigators working to finalize cases involving LSU and Arizona," Forde wrote. "Much of that information comes from the mouths of the coaches themselves. That’s a significant development."

“Just the audacity, you’ve got to take your hat off to him, bro. … Will Wade is definitely a f------ gangster for what he did,” Dawkins reportedly says of Wade in the documentary.

And if you think Duncan and the NCAA won't be tuned on March 31 you'd be sorely mistaken.

"Duncan said his Enforcement representatives will be watching and taking notes from the HBO documentary," Forde reported.

How LSU plans to handle the aftermath of the documentary remains to be seen but it seems likely that infractions are imminent. The only question is will it leave the program in shambles when it's all said and done.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: SEC to Allow LSU, Conference Schools to Hold Virtual Meetings, Instruction Starting Next Week

Memo states meetings can be no longer than two hours per week

Glen West

ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Would Be "Shocked" If NFL, NCAA Football Returns On Schedule in Fall

Financial impact of coronavirus already impacting college sports in devastating manner

Glen West

2022 LSU Football Recruit Earl Little Jr. Grew Up a Tigers Fan Despite Living Most of His Life in Florida

Four-star defensive back grew up idolizing the LSU secondary

Glen West

Road to the Pros: LSU Tackle Saahdiq Charles' Off the Field Concerns Could Supersede On Field Talent

Charles needs to prove to teams his suspension riddled 2019 season doesn’t reflect who he is

Glen West

Report: Former LSU Lineman Michael Brockers Can’t Reach Terms With Ravens, Signs With Rams

Concerns over physical put wrench in deal with Ravens

Glen West

Road to the Pros: LSU Linebacker Jacob Phillips Possesses Tools to Be Three Down Player in NFL

Phillips was the Tigers leading tackler during 2019 national championship run

Harrison Valentine

by

grw0023$

LSU Football 2021 Defensive End Target Landon Jackson Brings Winning Pedigree to Any College Program

Four-star recruit searching for third Texas state title and perfect collegiate situation

Glen West

How Will Postponing 2020 Olympics Impact Former LSU Athletes?

Duplantis, Jones among athletes who will put Olympic aspirations on hold

Glen West

LSU Football Ranked No. 9 in 2020 USA Today Preseason Rankings

Tigers one of six SEC teams to make top-25

Glen West

In Latest Mock Draft, ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper Compares LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow to Perennial NFC Pro Bowler

Kiper releases third 2020 mock draft, four Tigers go in first round

Glen West