Catching Up With LSU Basketball in the 2021 NBA Summer League

As NBA Summer League action heats up in Las Vegas, LSU has been well represented with numerous players in attendance showcasing their game. Putting their talents on display for all NBA franchises gives them the chance to earn an NBA contract or gain valuable minutes on an active roster coming this season.

Cam Thomas – Brooklyn Nets

After being selected 27th overall in the first round of the NBA Draft last month, Thomas has the chance to prove his worth in this years’ Summer League and show he is NBA ready. On a loaded Nets squad with numerous All-NBA caliber talent filling their roster, this gives Thomas the opportunity to show he is more than able to step in and give key minutes off the bench come the 2021-22 season.

In Thomas’ first showing, he scored a team high 19 points against the Memphis Grizzlies while also showcasing his playmaking ability, something he is determined to continue improving on. Finding the open man in transition and keeping his head up when driving to the goal to deliver a pass to his cutting teammate has been a bright spot for Thomas.

“You know, this is my first pro game, so I’m just getting a feel for everything, came off the bench,” Thomas said after his debut. “So, I just had to get a rhythm, get a flow for everything. Once I got a nice rhythm, I felt like I was pretty, you know, just basketball from there on.”

As Thomas begins to get more comfortable on the floor, his scoring ability is sure to get the Nets coaching staff intrigued for what’s to come from the young bucket getter. In Wednesday afternoon's performance, Thomas led the Nets to a come from behind victory over the Bucks after dropping 22 points with 4 assists.

Trendon Watford – Portland Trailblazers

After inking a two-way contract with Portland on draft night, the expectations for Watford coming into this month’s Summer League are high. The young, versatile LSU product is slowly finding his groove with two games under his belt.

Though his numbers aren’t astounding - seven points, nine rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in 40 minutes – Watford is showing his ability to affect the game in other ways other than the scoring category. His hustle on both ends of the floor has been evident while getting shots up in multiple ways, whether it be his back to the basket or cutting for an easy layup.

After getting 18 minutes in his debut and 22 minutes in his second game, we should expect an uptick in his production as he gets more playing time. In limited minutes, Watford has displayed tremendous versatility as he proves he’s more than capable of being a member of the Blazers active roster heading into this season.

Javonte Smart – Miami Heat

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Miami Heat gave former LSU stud Javonte Smart a non-guaranteed deal, gifting him the chance to show NBA personnel how he compares against other NBA caliber guys.

In Smart’s debut, he showcased his tremendous vision with a highlight reel no-look pass for an easy lay-in while also tallying 11 points in limited time. Smart is a certified shooter, shooting over 40% last year for the Tigers. In his debut, he nailed two three-pointers on four attempts as he looks to carry over that talent to the professional ranks.

Though his playing time has been spotty in his first two games, Smart is making the most of it, putting other NBA franchises on notice of his talents. Summer League is a chance for players to show their game to NBA franchises, along with their G-League affiliates, hoping to earn a contract through them.

Along with NBA franchises and their G-League affiliates in attendance, other clubs from overseas are in in the building watching each game, keeping their eyes on all players available. Smart has the chance to prove himself and earn a contract to play professionally whether it be in the NBA or overseas.

Skylar Mays – Atlanta Hawks

Selected 50th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Tiger standout Skylar Mays hit the ground running for the Hawks. On a two-way deal, Mays saw playing time on the Hawks active roster throughout the season, even earning minutes for Atlanta throughout their deep playoff run last month.

In his role for the Hawks Summer League team, he looks to continue proving his value as a key member of the Hawks active roster. Mays has given the Hawks a calming presence on the floor as he’s surrounded by young, young talent. Running the back court with Sharife Cooper, the Hawks second round selection in this year’s draft, the two have been a force with just two games under their belts.

After falling to the Boston Celtics in their opening game, Mays and his crew battled in their second game, coming out on top over the Indiana Pacers. Mays put on a scoring display, tallying 16 points on 4/7 from three-point range.

Mays plays above his years when on the basketball floor. His basketball IQ ranks amongst the best of them when he has the ball in his hands and it shows, making the players around him much better. Mays has done just that in his few Summer League games and looks to crack a bigger role on the Hawks active roster this upcoming season.

Final Thoughts

The Tigers are well represented in this year’s Las Vegas Summer League as each look to prove their value at the NBA level. From Cam Thomas torching defenders in only two games to Skylar Mays looking to earn a bigger role for the Hawks, LSU has numerous players showcasing their talent.

As Summer League continues heating up, the Tigers will be getting their feet under them and putting NBA franchises on notice of what they can bring to the table.