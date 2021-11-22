LSU Forward Darius Days Named SEC Player of the Week

Darius Days is off to as hot a start as can be expected for the senior and on Monday was recognized for his strong beginning to 2021.

Days earned SEC Player of the Week in helping guide the Tigers to two huge non-conference wins over Liberty and McNeese last week. In the two games, Days averaged 20 points and 8.5 rebounds a contest while shooting 58.5% from the field and 58.6% from three point range.

Always known as a lethal spot up shooter for Will Wade and the LSU program, it's been Days' development off the dribble that has unlocked a new facet to his scoring ability. In LSU's 4-0 start, Days leads the conference in scoring at 21.8 points a contest and also in the top 10 in rebounding. His strong start has made a believer in Wade that he can compete for an SEC Player of the Year award.

"I'm pretty sure he's pretty confident. We're confident. We get him the ball. Great player," Wade said. "They ask me today before, I don't know if they said it on the telecast, what's do you think Darius can do? Shoot, I think he can be SEC Player of the Year. That's how good he is. That's how well he's playing. We've just got to keep him consistent and keep him dialed in and keep him playing like that."

This likely isn't the last time Days will earn a player of the week nod but part of the reason he elected to return to LSU for a senior season was to prove he could be a No. 1 option on a contending team. With the excellent play across the roster, Days has been the standout and has clearly taken the next step to be a dominant college basketball player.