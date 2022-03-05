How LSU Seniors Darius Days, Xavier Pinson Approaching Final Game in PMAC

Coach Will Wade put it best when describing Darius Days and the uniqueness to his journey at LSU. Days is part of a "dying breed" in college basketball of players staying all four seasons with the same program.

It's a trend that up until the last decade or so was really the lifeblood of the sport with sound, disciplined teams being created because of the longevity of every player's career. Between the one and done's and transfer portal that has really started a new age in the sport, it's important to recognize just how unique Days' journey was for the purple and gold.

An always dynamic force from the outside, Days was exactly the kind of tough, hard nosed basketball player that LSU needed in varying roles over the last four years. He's always been a consistent rebounder, particularly his ferociousness on the offensive glass and is always a threat on the perimeter.

But part of the reason he returned in 2021 was to show off in other aspects of his game. He improved defensively and showed more of a willingness to put the ball on the floor and create opportunities for himself.

"My decision to come back, I feel like I did a lot that I came back to do. Other than shoot the ball, being a leader, I'm always gonna be a rebounder and putting the ball on the floor a lot more than I have in previous years," Days said.

However it's his development as a leader and practically always being available because of his durability that has also stood out. Days will play his 124th career game for the Tigers Saturday afternoon, the 91st start of his career. He's played through and toughed out injuries this season to miss just one game, adding to his reputation as a strong leader and competitor.

Just a few of the moments Days said he'll remember most is the Missouri game his freshman year, when LSU was down 12 with just over two minutes to go and went on to win the game in overtime, as well as cutting down the nets as SEC champions that same season.

It's quite rare in college basketball that a coach and player get four years together but that's what Days and Wade have done. Just the other day in practice Wade was trying to "push somebody's buttons" in practice and Days walked by and winked at him because of how well he knows Wade and what he was trying to accomplish.

That kind of relationship dynamic is what happens over the course of time and is something that Wade was very appreciative of considering the current one and done, transfer portal model that has taken over the sport.

"Days is the last of a dying breed," Wade said. "There's gonna be very few players in power conferences that are at the same school for four years that play a meaningful role which is what he's done. He's been tremendous for us, the leadership he's provided, it's gotten kind of scary this year because he knows what I'm thinking. He knows me pretty well."

"Me and coach Wade started together and that 2018 class came in together and shook the SEC up," Days said. "I feel like I've done something right, I'm on the wall right here so just playing hard and doing everything coach Wade was telling me. It's a very emotional time for me."

Days isn't the only senior being honored Saturday as point guard Xavier Pinson will also have his moment after one year with the program. For Pinson, the Missouri transfer was immediately thrust into a different, more expanded role right out of the gate in his first year with the program because of the preseason injury to Adam Miller.

"I came here because they win so I was ready to be a part of that for one," Pinson said. "But two it helps because of exposure. Coach Wade is very poised, very calm through the storm so the advantage for me is being here with the guys and the talent we have going into the playoffs. The best is yet to come."

"X has sacrificed quite a lot for our team this season. He can certainly play very well for us down the stretch but I think there's a noticeable difference when he's out there and not out there with how our team is run," Wade said. "The impact his calming influence and presence has on our group."

Getting one last win for Days and Pinson is the ultimate goal as it will also really help the Tigers in their postseason quests as well. After four years, Days had a tough time describing just what his LSU experience meant to him but he did so as he always, with a big smile on his face.

"I was happy I chose to come here in 2018, it feels like time flew by but I'm excited it's my last game in the PMAC and let's go out with a bang," Days said.