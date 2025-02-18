LSU Dual-Sport Athlete, Freshman Phenom Stepping Away From Basketball Program
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green took Baton Rouge by storm during his freshman campaign after showing flashes in his first season with the Tigers.
A player hidden behind star Mason Taylor, Green flashed towards the end of the season and capped off the year with an impressive Texas Bowl performance against the Baylor Bears.
Green ended the night with six receptions for 53 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He lined up as the starting tight end and third wide receiver for the program.
"Trey'Dez Green at the tight end position gave Garrett Nussmeier the opportunity to convert some key third- and fourth-down situations, which he's had all year with Mason Taylor," LSU coach Brian Kelly said after the bowl game. "And that was really the biggest thing for us, was, would he have that guy available for him?"
"Trey'Dez is an incredible competitor," Kelly continued. "The work he put in in the bowl prep was second to none. His mindset, his want-to to go in there and mix it up and and run block. As you saw, we didn't treat him like a wide receiver. We treated him like an attached tight end."
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder was utilized in a myriad of ways during his first season with the program as both a tight end and wideout, but moving forward, appears his bread and butter will be at the tight end role.
“The end line blocking is probably the area that we are most impressed with,” Kelly said of Green’s development during bowl preparation. “His want to and willingness to go in there and do some of the tough jobs. We are pretty excited about what’s he’s doing, how he’s doing and his demeanor because that’s an easy job to turn down and he’s been great.”
Green signed with the LSU Tigers as a dual-sport athlete with goals of playing both football and basketball for the university.
After a standout season on the gridiron, it was time to suit up for Matt McMahon's squad on the hardwood where Green played in multiple games.
Fast forward to this week and McMahon revealed Green will be stepping away from the basketball program for the time being.
“Just after visiting with coach [Brian] Kelly and Trey’Dez, the academic workload is very heavy, so he’s going to be focusing on those academics for the time being and rejoin us at a later date,” McMahon said.
Green joined the basketball program in January following his freshman campaign for Kelly's football team.
Upon making his way to McMahon's program, he took the time to praise what Green is doing as a true athlete.
“I have such respect for what he’s doing,” McMahon said once Green made the move to basketball in January. “He wasn’t in a single meeting or practice until after the bowl game. He’s a great teammate and brings great energy in practice. He can defend multiple positions and grabbed a few rebounds.”
Now, he'll step away for the time being to focus on academics with spring football around the corner in March.
More LSU News:
The Breakdown: LSU Football Holds No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC
LSU Football "Firmly in the Mix" for Coveted Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commitment
Three Observations From LSU Baseball's Opening Weekend Sweep
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.