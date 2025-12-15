Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Linked To Pair of America's Top Transfer Quarterbacks

The LSU Tigers are gearing up for a critical NCAA Transfer Portal window with Lane Kiffin and the coaching staff in Baton Rouge preparing to reconstruct the roster for the 2026 season.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, he began putting his touch on the roster after assembling an impressive 2026 Signing Class while also retaining the crown jewels of the group.

But the Transfer Portal window will be an pivotal stretch for Kiffin's crew with a myriad of top players already revealing their intentions of testing the market.

For Kiffin, he isn't worried about luring players to Baton Rouge. The LSU brand - paired with his track record - speaks volumes.

"I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference.

LSU is in the market for a quarterback - or two - in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program already linked to the top two signal-callers that have revealed intentions of departing their current schools.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

The Arizona State signal-caller is officially out as the quarterback of the Sun Devils after he revealed his intentions to depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it comes open on Jan 2, according to multiple reports.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But his "money year" was in 2024 after putting the Arizona State program on the map.

Leavitt initially began his career at Michigan State in 2023 where he threw 23 passes, but then made the move and transferred to Arizona State in 2024.

From there, he became the full-time starter - throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff last season.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2: QB DJ Lagway - Florida

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has revealed his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU labeled an early team to watch.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder signed with the Gators in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America with Billy Napier landing the elite playmaker.

Across Florida's 12 games this in 2025, Lagway completed 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The dual-threat signal-caller dealt with the injury injury bug - dating back to last offseason where he was hampered by shoulder surgery and a sports hernia.

Now, after revealing his intentions to test the market, will Kiffin and the LSU Tigers be a team to watch in his process? The short answer: Yes.

According to On3 Sports, the LSU Tigers, Baylor Bears, and Miami Hurricanes are the three early teams to keep tabs on in his transfer process.

Now, as Kiffin and Co. gear up for the Transfer Portal window, it's clear the program will be swinging for the fences at the quarterback position.

