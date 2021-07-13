Former LSU Star Duop Reath Shines in Australia's Upset Win Over USA Basketball

Since his time at LSU, Duop Reath has been playing professional basketball for the Adriatic-ABA League. The former Tigers' center was a key figure in helping build the culture Will Wade wanted when he arrived back in 2017-18.

In 64 career games with the Tigers, Reath averaged 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Because of his play in the ABA and his history in the Australian basketball circuits, Reath was asked to be a part of Australia's national basketball team for the 2021 Olympics. The team includes prominent players like Joe Ingles, Matthew Dellavedova, Matisse Thybulle and Josh Giddey.

On Monday evening, the Australian national team pulled off a tremendous upset over USA basketball in an exhibition match, and Reath's contributions were a significant factor. In the 91-83 victory, Reath scored nine points on 4-of-4 shooting to go along with three rebounds in just 13 minutes off the bench. Australia outscored the U.S. by 10 points when Reath was out on the floor, the second best mark on the team.

After getting down early in the third quarter, a 10-2 run at the end of the quarter was capped off by a Reath three pointer that tied the game and ultimately brought Australia back into contention for that fourth quarter push.

In less minutes on the floor, Reath was able to score more points than NBA stars like Jayson Tatum, Zach Lavine and Bam Adebayo. Reath figures to be an integral piece for Australia off the bench and this most recent performance only helps his professional career. For Team USA, it was a second consecutive loss, something that hasn't happened since the 1980's when America started its USA team.