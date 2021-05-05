LSU Basketball's Josh Gray Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

In the last few weeks, LSU has done some major reconstruction with its basketball program. The Tigers have brought in the likes of forward Tari Eason as well as guards Xavier Pinson and Adam Miller from the transfer portal but also lost Aundre Hyatt and Jalen Cook to the portal as well.

On Wednesday, the purple and gold lost a third player to the portal as LSU center Josh Gray has elected to enter following his freshman season for the Tigers. The news was first reported by Al.com writer Matt Zenitz. In his lone season with the Tigers, Gray averaged 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10 apparances.

Gray was at the bottom of the depth chart during his freshman season as he was seen as a player who needed time to develop. He often found himself behind Trendon Watford, Darius Days and Shareef O'Neal in the rotation as Will Wade rarely used a traditional center throughout the course of the season.

Though Watford and Days are in the NBA draft process, O'Neal is set to return next season and the Tigers are also bringing in freshman center Jerrell Colbert, one of the top prospects in the class, who figures to eat up the majority of the minutes. Wade also said recently the team is hoping to find one more big to add to the roster, likely through the transfer portal, that can shoot and bring some versatility to the front court.

One of the premier guards in the country, TyTy Washington, is also set to make his college decision on May 15, with LSU, Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor and Arizona all in the mix for his services.