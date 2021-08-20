Guard Justice Williams Reclassifies to 2021 Class, Will Join LSU Basketball This Fall

LSU adds another lethal scoring guard to its rotation, Tigers setting up one of the deepest rosters in the SEC

Will Wade and the Tigers continue to add to an embarrassment of riches to its 2021-22 roster. LSU announced on Friday that guard Justice Williams has reclassified to the 2021 class and will join the Tigers for the fall semester starting Monday.

A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Williams committed to the program this summer as a member of the 2022 recruiting class as a member of the prestigous Montverde Academy where he spent his junior season.

“We were very excited when Justice committed earlier this summer and we knew there was an opportunity for him to enroll early,” said Coach Wade. “He is a combo guard who can score at all three levels and has great vision off ball screens. Justice is an extremely hard worker who has been a part of winning teams everywhere he has played. He will be a great fit with our team and program.”

LSUCountry caught up with Williams earlier this summer when he first committed, saying how much of a family feel he got from Will Wade and the Tigers' program.

“Coach Wade and Coach Nickelberry just made me feel at home as well as my family. We all just connected,” said Williams. “In terms of playing in their system, they have a great playstyle with a lot of ball screens and isolation plays as well. Mainly an NBA system which is what I want to get ready for, so it made sense to me.”

Williams now joins an absolutely loaded back court that includes transfer Xavier Pinson and Adam Miller as well as freshman Brandon Murray and returning sophomore guard Eric Gaines. LSU has spent most of the offseason retooling the talent on this roster, starting with Pinson and Miller, two guards who have proven to be high volume scorers.

This team has plenty of size to it as well with the additions of Tari Eason, Alex Fudge, Efton Reid and Jerrell Colbert while also bringing back veteran Darius Days and Shareef O'Neal as well. Wade and company enter the 2021 season with as deep a roster there is in the SEC and will have plenty of rotations to choose from this season.