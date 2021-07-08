2022 Commit Justice Williams Talks Joining LSU Basketball "Family"

As Will Wade continues to build another top tier recruiting class, his 2022 group will be headlined by four-star guard Justice Williams to lead the pack.

Williams, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard out of Philadelphia, Pa., spent his junior season under Kevin Boyle at national powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida where his game blossomed on a national stage.

A consensus top-50 recruit, Williams has proven himself against elite talent where his game has advanced significantly at Montverde, but also on the EYBL AAU circuit where he playsfor Team Final as he continues to polish his skillset tremendously against the nation’s best talent.

“It’s definitely been fun, you know, just playing with high level guys and playing against the best individuals,” said Williams. “So to be able to do that day in and day out is really good to develop my game.”

With evaluators and scouts from virtually every Power 5 school in the country recruiting on the AAU circuit, Williams has racked in offers from universities all over the nation before ultimately selecting LSU to continue his academic and athletic career.

“Coach Wade and Coach Nickelberry just made me feel at home as well as my family. We all just connected,” said Williams. “In terms of playing in their system, they have a great playstyle with a lot of ball screens and isolation plays as well. Mainly an NBA system which is what I want to get ready for, so it made sense to me.”

Williams has seen his game grow dramatically over the last two years where he has seen his pull-up jump shot become lethal while also gaining instincts on the defensive end. His ability to play both ends of the floor is where scouts have given the four-star praise as his skillset is maturing game by game.

Looking to develop one of the best recruiting classes in the country, Williams has been in the ears of star studded talent all over the country, starting with Chance Westry, who took his official visit to Baton Rouge in late June.

“Chance Westry just went on his visit as well and we’re pretty cool,” said Williams. “I’ll definitely be in his ear kind of putting in my own pitch.”

The opportunity to team up alongside Williams is as intriguing of an offer to have as his game makes everyone around him better. Whether it be in the pick and roll or pushing in transition, Williams always seems to find the open man and make the smart play.

One highlight that Williams is looking forward to in the college landscape is the new name, image, likeness rule within the NCAA. As LSU has been extremely vocal on their acceptance of this new normality, it is surely something that will grasp the attention of prospects from all over.

“It’s really exciting just to see all the guys be able to make money off their name, which they should,” said Williams. “It’s a new asset pretty much going on. A lot of the players being able to get that business type of situation figured out before the next level, so I feel it’s definitely a good situation for all the guys in college.”

Entering his senior season this fall, Williams will be looking to continue growing his game and body as he prepares for the next level in Baton Rouge come 2022.

“The ultimate goal for me is to continue getting better,” said Williams. “To solidify to myself that I am prepared for the next level whether it be college or the NBA.”

Announcing his transfer from Montverde Academy, Williams is a free agent in the high school game right now, looking to find a home for his senior season at the conclusion of AAU towards the back end of July. Wherever he lands, the main mission will be to win Geico Nationals to cap off a dominant high school career.

“Right now I’m putting all my focus on Peach Jam with the EYBL,” said Williams. “So once that’s over I’ll be ready to reach out and talk to a couple schools. Wherever I go, in terms of team goals, it’s obviously to win a Geico.”

With high expectations heading into his senior campaign, Williams looks to take the country by storm and prove to everyone all he is capable of. A fiery offensive threat who can make all those around him better, Coach Wade and his staff are bringing in a proven winner who is a star in the making.