LSU Basketball Lands Commitment from Transfer Guard Cam Hayes

Hayes becomes third guard to commit to Matt McMahon as roster starts to become a little more clear

The rebuilding process for LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon took a huge step in the right direction after landing NC State guard Cam Hayes via the transfer portal.

The former four-star guard, who averaged 7.0 points and 2.1 assists per game last season while playing all 32 contests for the Wolfpack, provides the Tigers with an experienced guard from the ACC.

Along with Hayes, the Tigers are pursuing his teammate, Manny Bates, who is one of the top big men still available in the transfer portal.

McMahon held an in-home visit with both Hayes and Bates yesterday where Hayes clearly bought into the vision McMahon has for this program. To sign a player of Hayes’ caliber is a massive step in the right direction for this LSU program.

In Hayes’ 2020-21 season, he averaged 7.8 points and 3.1 assists while making 36.4 percent of his threes on the year. An electrifying guard who is at his best while in transition, Hayes compliments the game plan McMahon has in place very well.

Spending his last two seasons with NC State, Hayes’ growth as a player is worth mentioning. Controlling the pace of each game during his action, his ability to spread the rock to his teammates as well as get to his spots is what makes him so special.

Hayes will be a key piece in the rebuilding phase of this LSU program while matching the playstyle McMahon has in place for his players. Stressing the importance of scoring the ball in bunches while pushing the tempo, this is exactly the way Hayes plays his game.

A highly-touted guard coming out of high school, Hayes held offers from schools such as Tennessee, Florida State, and Virginia Tech, among others before selecting NC State.

“I think whether you like it or not, the transfer portal is here to stay, so you’d better embrace it and use it to the best of your ability, and that’s what we’ve done,” McMahon said during his introductory press conference. “This year at Murray State our top six players, three were foundational pieces who had been a part of our program for a long time. The other three were first-year transfers into the program.”

Continuing to get a roster in place for this upcoming season will ultimately all come down to the transfer portal for McMahon and his staff. With a myriad of top talent still left on the table, it’ll be imperative to continue seeking in-home visits with each player to detail the vision McMahon has for this program. Landing Hayes is a tremendous jumpstart in the growth of this roster as the offseason goes on.