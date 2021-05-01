LSU Basketball Lands Commitment From Illinois Transfer Adam Miller

LSU has undergone quite a bit of transformation over the last several weeks as players like Aundre Hyatt and Jalen Cook have all transferred out of Baton Rouge. But the Tigers have also recently added guard Xavier Pinson and forward Tari Eason to the fold out of the transfer market.

On Saturday, the Tigers landed another big time commitment as Illinois transfer guard Adam Miller announced he'd be transferring to LSU.

Viewed as one of the premier point guards in the 2020 class, Miller was part of a great Illinois team that was top five for most of the season. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 25 minutes per game as a full time starter for the Fighting Illini this past season.

Earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, Illinois would make it to the round of 32 before running into one of the tournament darlings in Loyola Chicago, losing 71-58 to end the season. Miller would not play in the game but did score 10 points in an opening round win over Drexel.

At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and proving to already carry a heavy workload on a contending team, Miller should come in and immediately push for playing time alongside Xavier Pinson, Eric Gainse and Seneca Knight. While he did only shoot 34% from three as a freshman, Miller thrived in more of an off ball role with Illinois, which is a situation he could certainly walk into at LSU.

Will Wade has now added three new players to the 2021 roster and could certainly be in the market for more veteran presence as LSU looks to welcome a completely new roster to the program.