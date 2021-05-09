LSU Basketball Continues To Add High Level Talent With Addition of 2021 Center Efton Reid

It's not a name that's been linked to the LSU program for very long but Will Wade and LSU basketball made a huge recruiting splash on Sunday when center Efton Reid pledged his commitment to the Tigers.

The addition of the No. 18 player in the SI All-American rankings is one of the greater coups of the Wade era as LSU really wasn't viewed to be in the mix until the last few months or so. The Richmond, Virginia native and IMG Academy star chose the purple and gold over the likes of Pittsburgh, Florida State and North Carolina.

Reid is the prototypical big man that Wade and company have been searching for, particularly with the recent loss of Josh Gray. The Tigers currently have Jerrell Colbert in the 2021 signing class but the addition of Reid brings a floor spacing big to the program that can potentially form a twin towers in the paint.

LSU has been hard at work retooling this LSU roster after the loss of Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford, Cam Thomas and Darius Days. In recent weeks, the purple and gold have added guards Adam Miller and Xavier Pinson to the program as well as forward Tari Eason. Now, with the addition of Reid, the Tigers can clearly call this a successful retool that will put them right back in contention in the SEC next year.

Here is the SI All-American player profile for LSU's newest addition:

Frame: Big, strong build with the type of bulk that helps you in the paint.

Athleticism: Reid won’t wow you with a 360-windmill, but his footwork is strong for his size and he’s agile enough to make plays around the basket. Reid shows well defending the high screen and gets back in position in time.

Instincts: Reid has a soft touch around the rim and an awareness that keeps him in position to make plays. Reid keeps the defense honest from the perimeter with the ability to efficiently knockdown perimeter and mid-range jump shots, making him a capable pick-and-pop big.

Polish: Reid is a true center with the ability to stretch the defense with his shooting ability. On the free-throw line, Reid is a major asset. Last summer he shot 83 percent from the line for the summer.

Bottom Line: Reid’s versatility is the primary reason why everyone from Louisville to Virginia to North Carolina State, among many others, are all in hot pursuit. As he continues to develop, Reid’s stock will go up and it’s likely that he’ll play his best basketball at the next level and beyond.