SI All-American Candidate Efton Reid Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: C Efton Reid
Projected Position: C
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 7-foot, 225 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Schools of Interest: Louisville, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Florida State, Kentucky, Ohio State, North Carolina, N.C. State, and LSU, among others.

Frame: Big, strong build with the type of bulk that helps you in the paint. 

Athleticism: Reid won’t wow you with a 360-windmill, but his footwork is strong for his size and he’s agile enough to make plays around the basket. Reid shows well defending the high screen and gets back in position in time. 

Instincts: Reid has a soft touch around the rim and an awareness that keeps him in position to make plays. Reid keeps the defense honest from the perimeter with the ability to efficiently knockdown perimeter and mid-range jump shots, making him a capable pick-and-pop big. 

Polish: Reid is a true center with the ability to stretch the defense with his shooting ability. On the free-throw line, Reid is a major asset. Last summer he shot 83 percent from the line for the summer. 

Bottom Line: Reid’s versatility is the primary reason why everyone from Louisville to Virginia to North Carolina State, among many others, are all in hot pursuit. As he continues to develop, Reid’s stock will go up and it’s likely that he’ll play his best basketball at the next level and beyond.

Basketball

