A Look at the NET: Where LSU Basketball Stands After Undefeated Start to Conference Play

Glen West

It's no secret that LSU wants and needs to start beating its opponents by more decisive margins. It's what Will Wade calls a "battle of the computers." 

Well after beating it's last two opponents in Alabama and Ole Miss by a combined 24 points, LSU's NET ranking is slowly but surely starting to reflect the kind of season this Tiger team has had. 

LSU began last week at No. 23 in the NET, the primary ranking that ultimately decides the seeding in the NCAA tournament, and after wins over the Crimson Tide and Rebels, the Tigers now find themselves at No. 22 in the rankings.

That's not where Wade and LSU ultimately want to be, particularly considering the fact it has a two game conference lead on Auburn and Kentucky, yet Auburn is still ranked higher in the NET (No. 19).

With the SEC not exactly being a powerhouse conference this year in terms of rankings, LSU needs to take every opportunity it has and make a lasting impression. Of the 14 SEC teams, only five (Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Arkansas and Alabama) are ranked in the top-50 of the NET rankings.

LSU has taken care of Arkansas and Alabama once this season but still must play both teams on the road one more time.

“We’re in a good spot, but there’s a lot of time left, there’s a lot of season left,” Wade said after the Ole Miss win. “We’ve got to continue to improve, continue to get better. Time will tell, basically, how much everything mirrors each other.”  

LSU has a chance to make a giant leap in the NET rankings this week with road games at Vanderbilt, a team that's lost 26 straight conference games, and Auburn on Saturday. 

The Auburn game will tell just exactly where this LSU team stacks up as it'll be its first game against a top-25 opponent since an 80-78 loss to Utah State back in November. LSU was struggling to close out games at that part of the season but if this 10 game win streak has taught fans anything, it's that closing hasn't been the problem. It's the way they've closed that's been the issue.

“Obviously, we’ve won a lot of close games," Wade said. “All that stuff just evens out. It just so happens it evened out in conference for us instead of out-of-conference."

