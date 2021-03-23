LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Proud Of How Team Fought Throughout 2020-21 Season

LSU didn't experience anything that all of college basketball didn't also experience the last five months but the Tigers can officially say they were one of the final 32 teams standing. And that's something that Will Wade and this program can build on moving forward.

Heading into this season, this was a team that was hyped by many as having the potential to make a deep tournament run come March. There was a two week period during the nonconference schedule where the facilities were shut down because of COVID-19 protocols. There was a stretch in the middle of conference play where the team lost four of five and looked like it'd have to fight for its tournament life.

But there was no panic as the Tigers closed the regular season with two straight wins and clawed their way to an SEC Tournament championship that came down to a last second rim out for Alabama to clinch the win. Wade and company would handle its business in the opening round but drawing that No. 8 seed meant a daunting second round matchup against No. 1 Michigan where the Tigers just ran out of gas down the stretch.

Despite a disappointing end to a season with so much promise, the Tigers ended the season playing their best basketball of the season and that's something that Wade really appreciated when talking about this team after their season had officially ended.

"Just how hard our guys fought. We went through so many things off the court. Just how hard they fought. Just to get into 29 games, man, every day was a battle. These kids battled, wanted to play and wanted to be great," Wade said. "We started peaking at the right time. Just happened to get a tough draw and a great team like this. It's a high-level game, it can go either way. They just made a few more shots and a few more plays than we did. Our guys really, really battled all season. I told them how much I appreciate that in the locker room after the game."

Guard Javonte Smart carried the team on his back for much of the second half loss to Michigan, scoring 27 points with nine rebounds and six assists in one of the more memorable tournament performances for this program. It was also likely the last time Smart will suit up in purple and gold as he's made enough improvements in his game to be a borderline NBA draft prospect.

The Baton Rouge native has been under a microscope since day one at LSU and while he's disappointed he wasn't able to cap off his collegiate career with a championship, he's proud of the close relationships he's built with Trendon Watford, Darius Days, Cam Thomas and his past and present teammates.

"Yeah, me and Days came in together. Me and Trendon, we always together. You know, that's my guy. We're roommates. We was always working out together," Smart said. "But Cam came along. Cam was kind of quiet. Cam came along and started interacting with the guys. All four of us are roommates. We really have no choice but to interact with each other.

"I feel like this year helped me learn a lot more about myself and about just growing up as a man. There was just a lot going on. I think it helped me for further on. I think it was a really good year. I'm proud of our guys, our younger guys, and even Trendon and Days. Like I said, it was a big year for us. I was looking forward to winning it all, but we fell short to Michigan. Like I said, I want to give it all to them. But I felt like I learned a lot this year."