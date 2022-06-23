Skip to main content
LSU Set to Unveil Pete Maravich Statue

In a unanimous decision, Maravich's statue will sit alongside Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Bob Pettit

LSU is set to unveil a statue of Pete Maravich, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, on July 25 the school announced Wednesday. On what would have been Maravich’s 75th birthday, the long awaited statue will finally be put on campus.

The statue will stand alongside Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit on the north side of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Maravich scored 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU, averaging 44.2 points per game from 1967 to 1970, while also being named the Naismith Award winner in 1970. Despite no shot clock being used at the time along with the absence of a three-point line, Maravich’s records still stand.

On his way to shattering the record books, Maravich was named a three-time first-team All-American with the Tigers before entering the NBA Draft. At the professional ranks, Maravich was a five-time NBA All-Star.

Maravich is also a member of the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary All-Time Teams alongside O’Neal and Pettit.

After being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987, and shortly after his death in 1988, the LSU Assembly Center was renamed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Maravich now adds another legendary piece to LSU’s campus, with his statue unveiling set for 6:00 PM on July 25th. A private reception will follow the ceremony. 

