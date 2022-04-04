Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Weighs in On Son Shareef's Decision to Leave LSU

Shaq believes Shareef is "Giannis with a jump shot"

LSU coach Matt McMahon has his hands full rebuilding the roster for the 2022-23 season after 11 scholarship players entered the transfer portal and two more declared for the NBA draft. 

One of those players, Shareef O'Neal, is on his way out of Baton Rouge and looking for his next college home after past stops that also include Arizona and UCLA. Shaquille O'Neal didn't mince any words when describing what his son can provide to a college program if given a fair shot. 

"I have a Giannis with a jump shot, that's how I raised him and that's what people don't know," Shaq said on The Big Podcast.

Shareef still has plenty of room to grow into a player who can consistently contribute on a college team and it will all start with his health. He averaged 2.9 points per game in 14 appearances for the Tigers this past season but did shoot 50% from the field. 

After a heart condition affected his first two years in college, nagging foot injuries at LSU kept him out for most of his first year with the program and into his second season in Baton Rouge as well. 

"Wherever he decides I'm behind him," Shaq said. "He's a grown man making a decision and has kinda had a lot of basketball bad luck. We go to LSU where I thought they would take care of him but they didn't, they have their own problems down there. I hope wherever he goes he gets a shot."

McMahon has already started rebuilding this team with Murray State transfers Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal, as well as Northwestern State's Kendal Coleman. More names will start to surface but there's no doubt it'll be an uphill climb to sign a competitive roster for the 2022 season.

