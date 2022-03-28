Skip to main content

Report: LSU Forward Shareef O'Neal to Enter Transfer Portal

McMahon loses third player on current to portal since accepting job last week

LSU lost its third player to the transfer portal on Monday as forward Shareef O'Neal will enter the transfer portal according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

O'Neal really needs no introduction as the son of former Tigers' star Shaquille O'Neal. Shareef joined the program ahead of the 2020 season and played two seasons for the Tigers, but both were plagued with injuries. That's unfortunately been the trend of the LSU legacy's career as he dealt with heart issues while at Arizona and UCLA before transferring to LSU, where foot injuries cost him a chunk of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.

He averaged 2.9 points per game for the Tigers last season as essentially the last big off the bench and had some moments of promise when given extended minutes. 

The departure of O'Neal is just the latest of what has been and likely will continue to be many departures within the basketball program. Guards Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson announced their departures last week but both said they would keep the Tigers as a potential option. 

This likely won't be the last body new coach Matt McMahon will have to replace via the portal or the remaining pool of 2022 recruits. McMahon did bring in Memphis assistant Cody Toppert, who has a tremendous background in recruiting over the last several years. 

"So I'm going to have great people in our organization who are going to invest in our players and help them maximize their opportunities here at LSU," McMahon said. "To get a world-class education, to play in the best league in America, and to compete at the very highest level."

It'll be a tough sell to any player to come aboard what is likely going to be a tough season or two in Baton Rouge from a punishment stand point from the NCAA. Which other dominos will continue to fall shouldn't be a bit surprising but if McMahon can convince even a few players to stick around, it'd be a gigantic win for the program.

