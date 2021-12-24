LSU’s Skylar Mays Turns in Big Night for Shorthanded Atlanta Hawks

With multiple Atlanta Hawks out of the rotation on Thursday night, former LSU guard Skylar Mays earned a second straight start and turned in a career performance.

In a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Mays scored 14 points to go along with 11 rebounds and three assists for the shorthanded Hawks. Mays shot 6-of-11 from the field and 1-of-2 from three-point range in the big win.

For most of his second NBA season, Mays has been glued to the bench trying to soak up as much information and learning as possible with the defending East Conference Finals runner ups. Having consistent opportunities to play haven't been there but with COVID once again running rampant throughout the league, Mays knows that it's critical for him to be ready when his number is called.

"It's been a whirlwind but it's part of the grind and what really makes the league fun," Mays said after the game. "I really love my job so it's cool to do things like this and take advantage of opportunities when they come."

He's made two consecutive starts for the Hawks, the first of his career and made sure to rush to his phone to text his family when he heard he was starting about 60 minutes prior to the game.

"I was really excited about it but I just really try to stay ready and be useful when they need me," Mays said. "My teammates wanted me to be aggressive and make the right play when I got downhill so I think I did a pretty good job."

Mays hasn't been the only former LSU player of the Will Wade era to resurface in the NBA. Guard Tremont Waters was recently signed to a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors while Javonte Smart was signed to a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he's found rotation minutes in recent weeks.