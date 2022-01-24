Skip to main content

LSU Basketball Continues Slide in AP Rankings, Still Highly Ranked in NET

Tigers No. 10 in NET rankings, goal of top four seed in SEC within reach but must break losing streak

LSU is in the midst of its worst stretch of the season but the sky isn't falling in. Now losers of three straight SEC games, the Tigers fell to No. 19 in the latest AP top-25 rankings. 

It was an unsurprising six spot dip after convincing losses to both Alabama and Tennessee on the road with two of its key pieces being either out or hobbled by injury. The Tigers do remain in the top-10 of the NET rankings, currently in the No. 10 spot after being as high as No. 3 before the recent skid. 

Sitting at 3-4 in conference play, it's going to take some help for LSU to get back into the SEC picture but landing a top four seed should be the ultimate goal. Will Wade has said that goal No. 1 for every team he's been a part of is to earn the double bye in the SEC Tournament, which goes to the top four seeds in the conference.

LSU has plenty of makeup work to do, starting with Texas A&M this week, a group that has started 4-2 in conference play and been one of the surprises in the conference. Getting guard Xavier Pinson back in the fold would obviously improve the chances of ending the three game losing streak exponentially but Wade remains firm that the Tigers won't rush the senior guard back until he's ready.

Read More

"We'll see. He ran a little bit at shoot around today but we'll see," Wade said. 

Forward Darius Days' status will also be one to monitor as he turned that right ankle for the second straight game against Tennessee but was able to play through it with a noticeable limp. LSU simply can't afford any more hits to its rotation so proceeding with caution may be in the best interest with Days' injury. 

USATSI_17549594
Basketball

LSU Basketball Continues Slide in AP Rankings, Still Highly Ranked in NET

54 seconds ago
morgan 2.jfif
Baseball

LSU Baseball No. 10 in Baseball America Top 25 Rankings

1 hour ago
USATSI_17343263
Football

LSU Target Jacoby Mathews Beginning Final Leg of Recruiting Process

2 hours ago
USATSI_17549608
Basketball

Changes Coming For LSU Basketball After Third Straight SEC Loss

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_17549180
Football

Joe Burrow Continues Legendary Sophomore NFL Campaign With Trip to AFC Championship

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_17548372
Basketball

LSU's Offense Can't Get Going in 64-50 Loss to Tennessee

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17336315
Football

Why Tight End is a Must Focus for LSU to Close 2022 Class Strong

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17474965
Basketball

LSU Facing Defensively Elite Tennessee For Second Time in SEC Play

Jan 22, 2022