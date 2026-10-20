LSU Tigers Yield to SEC, Make Final Eligibility Decision on RJ Luis

Will Wade and the LSU Tigers men's basketball are finally giving up on a notable eligibility battle prior to the start of the 2026-27 season.

LSU guard RJ Luis Jr. will not be cleared by the SEC and won't be able to play for the Tigers this upcoming season, per reports from CBS college basketball reporter Matt Norlander. LSU is ending its battle with the SEC over Luis' eligibility and will shift focus toward the start of the college basketball season.

Luis Jr., the 2025 Big East Player of the Year at St. John's, received a preliminary injunction in August that granted him eligibility with LSU. But since he had previously signed an undrafted contract with the Utah Jazz, he is in violations of the SEC's rules that prohibit players from returning to college after signing a pro deal.

Where Does LSU Go From Here?

LSU Tigers mens basketball head coach Will Wade looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The news is significant for LSU, as Luis was set to be one of the team's best players had he been able to suit up and play.

During three seasons of college basketball, Luis played in 85 games (52 starts) while averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 43.9 percent shooting. It can't be understated how impactful Luis would have been for LSU on a team that already has multiple talented veterans.

But at the end of the day, LSU fans always knew something like this could be a possibility given how complex some of the eligibility battles were for Wade and staff as they built the roster this offseason. The Tigers have already been practicing and scrimmaging without Luis anyways, so the team won't know any different now that he's officially ineligible.

LSU Receives Good News Despite The End of RJ Luis' Eligibility Battle

LSU Tigers men's basketball head coach Will Wade speaks with a recruit prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, it's not all bad news though in Baton Rouge.

LSU forward Saliou Niang has been ruled eligible for the upcoming season. He was the No. 58 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, since his decision to attend LSU predated the NCAA's decision to prevent pros from returning to college, he avoids being ruled ineligible, per Norlander.

Though the loss of Luis is a tough hit to LSU's roster, Niang can no doubt help make up for it as the Tigers look to make some noise in the SEC in the first year back with Will Wade.

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