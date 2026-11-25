There has been no shortage of noise surrounding LSU basketball over the past week, but none of it seems to be slowing down Will Wade and the Tigers.

No. 20 LSU improved to 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon, defeating Arizona State 94-92 in double overtime in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, California. The victory handed the Sun Devils their first loss of the season and gave the Tigers another quality non-conference win to add to their early-season resume.

Seven games into Wade's return to Baton Rouge, LSU is beginning to look like a program capable of making some noise of its own.

LSU continues to win amid RJ Luis Jr. controversy

RJ Luis Jr 12, LSU Tigers take on ULM Warhawks Basketball. November 18, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have already earned a signature victory over Gonzaga, worked their way into the AP Top 25 and demonstrated an ability to win in different ways.

Wednesday's victory was another indication of the progress the program has made. LSU needed an additional 10 minutes of basketball to put away an undefeated opponent, highlighting that they have the composure necessary to win competitive games away from Baton Rouge.

Much of the national attention surrounding LSU basketball recently has had little to do with its performance on the court.

The eligibility saga involving former Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr. has generated controversy throughout college basketball, creating tension between LSU and the Southeastern Conference.

Luis recorded 11 points and nine rebounds in his LSU debut against UL Monroe before university president Wade Rousse instructed Wade not to play the former St. John's standout moving forward.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Luis, the Tigers have continued to take care of business.

LSU followed the controversy with a 106-75 victory over Queens on Saturday, with six Tigers finishing in double figures. Its victory over Arizona State provided further evidence that LSU has enough talent to succeed without Luis in the rotation.

While much of the conversation surrounding the program has centered on eligibility disputes, Wade's team is quietly building one of the more intriguing resume in the SEC.

Another opportunity awaits LSU against SMU

Nov 14, 2026; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Tigers guard Abdi Bashir Jr. (1) shoots against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers will have little time to celebrate Wednesday's victory, as they return to the court Thursday evening for a Thanksgiving Day matchup against SMU.

Playing consecutive games after a double-overtime contest presents a unique challenge, particularly this early in the season. LSU's depth, conditioning and ability to maintain its offensive efficiency will be put to the test.

One of the biggest reasons for optimism surrounding the Tigers has been the play of veteran guard Donovan Dent. The talented playmaker entered Wednesday ranked second nationally in assists per game, having already recorded five games with at least 10 assists.

Between Dent's facilitating, Skyy Clark's experience, Abdi Bashir Jr.'s perimeter shooting and the interior presence of Brice Dessert and Mo Dioubate, Wade has assembled a roster with several different avenues for offensive production.

That balance should prove valuable as the Tigers navigate a more demanding nonconference schedule.

An eighth consecutive victory would give LSU even more momentum heading into its ACC/SEC Challenge matchup against Wake Forest on Dec. 1.

There is still plenty to learn about this LSU team before conference play begins, but the early returns are encouraging. Wade has brought excitement back to a program that has struggled to establish itself as a consistent contender in recent years.

For all the headlines surrounding LSU away from the court, perhaps the most significant development in Baton Rouge is that the Tigers are simply winning basketball games.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.