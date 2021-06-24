LSU's Trendon Watford Hoping Strong NBA Combine Performance Solidifies Draft Position

As NBA Draft preparation begins ramping up with this week’s lottery and combine taking place, evaluators will finally get the chance to see all the hard work LSU forward Trendon Watford has been putting in since the end of the Tigers 2020-21 season.

In one of the deepest draft classes in recent memory, the NBA Combine will be a place where under the radar prospects can make a name for themselves. For Watford, who projects to be a middle to late second round selection, the combine is a chance for him to do just that. In such a guard heavy draft, Watford can display his versatility at the forward position with the hopes that a team gives him an opportunity.

The 6-foot-9 forward is as enticing a prospect there is in this draft with his versatility on both ends of the floor. At this week’s combine, Watford’s measurements have stood out against his peers.

Of the measurements taken, Watford came out with 9.50” hands in both length and width with a standing reach of 8’9.0”. His tremendous wingspan measured in at 7'2.25'', among the best at the forward position in this year’s combine.

Watford is a natural scorer who exhibits soft touch around the rim with the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to his spots. He uses his length exceptionally well in the lane to finish over smaller defenders. With such a great wingspan and athletic ability, he shows tremendous scoring potential at the next level.

A strong frame, weighing in at 237 pounds, he uses his strength as an advantage against a weaker defender. Watford is at his best when running in transition, playing a free-flowing, push it up the floor playstyle with LSU that showed him in his best form. Watford loves to attack the basket and with a seven-foot wingspan to his arsenal, this gives him the chance to score on a break and the half court.

With all prospects, there is always room for improvement in some categories. For Watford, it will be his three-point jump shot that needs polishing along with ball handling to beat the defender off the dribble. In the college game, Watford was blessed with the ability to beat defenders based off sheer athletic ability and length, but that will not be the case in the NBA. Polishing these few things will make him a lethal scorer from all three levels.

Watford looks to be a second-round pick in this year’s draft with significant upside at the forward position. His natural scoring ability with length on defense gives him the chance to be the steal of the draft. In a loaded 2021 NBA Draft class, Watford has the chance to be a hidden gem in a class that has the makings to go down in the history books.