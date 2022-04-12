LSU's Mwani Wilkinson Pulls Name Out of NCAA Transfer Portal

He was the last one out and the first one back in as LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson pulled his name out of the NCAA transfer portal according to On3Sports Matt Zenitz.

Wilkinson immediately becomes a key piece in the Tigers' efforts in year one under Matt McMahon to re-establish a culture for the men's basketball program. In his second season with the Tigers in 2021, Wilkinson became somewhat of a corner three point and defensive specialist, averaging four points per game on 40% shooting from three.



Getting Wilkinson back in the fold is a big deal for McMahon, who is trying to make this a program players want to come to and develop. Having a player who started 30 games for the Tigers last season and knows the SEC will only help McMahon in his transition to the conference. Wilkinson will join Murray State transfers Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal as well as Northwestern State forward Kendal Coleman and NC State transfer Cam Hayes.

Having his toughness and defensive intensity on the floor will give the Tigers a player who can contribute from day one. The one area McMahon will undoubtedly want to continue to develop with Wilkinson is his offensive arsenal. Mostly a corner three point specialist, if Wilkinson can expand his game next year for the Tigers and become a more complete player, he should see immense growth on the court.

“We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here," McMahon said at his introductory press conference. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."