Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez

Kim Mulkey is back at it again on the recruitment trail after securing her latest gem. The Tigers gained a commitment from 4-star guard Angelica Velez Saturday afternoon, giving LSU yet another prized prospect in their 2023 class.

Velez, the No. 36 ranked player in her class, was on campus earlier this month with Mulkey and company clearly making a serious impression.

With this LSU roster made up of mostly veteran guards, for this program to secure their point guard of the future in Velez is a major win. Excelling in transition while using her vision to her advantage, the dynamic floor general provides LSU with a do-it-all guard.

While Velez is about as dominant as any player in the country, her partner in crime Aalyah Del Rosario is also an LSU target. The No. 6 ranked player in the 2023 class, and top post prospect, was on campus this month as well.

Velez and Del Rosario have proven to be a lethal duo on the court throughout their high school career with Mulkey putting her foot on the gas to land the exceptional big.

LSU has their 2023 class trending in the right direction. After securing the No. 1 player in the country, Mikaylah Williams, this program is looking to carry that momentum on the recruitment trail.

A 6-foot-1 combo guard out of Parkway High School, Williams averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. In a thrilling 5A state championship game this spring, Williams led Parkway to the title in her junior campaign.

Adding Velez into the mix has the rich get richer. Look for the dynamic guard to light it up in her senior season while polishing her game before getting to Baton Rouge next summer.